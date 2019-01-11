The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Andrew J. Micheletti

Micheletti, Andrew J.

Andrew J. Micheletti is Chief Financial Officer of Axos Financial, Inc. Mr. Micheletti has been CFO with the bank since 2001. Before that, he was Vice President of Finance for TeleSpectrum Worldwide Inc., an international provider of outsourced telephone and internet services to large companies in a variety of businesses, including financial services, wireless telephone service, government and internet-related services. From 1990 to 1997, he was Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of LPL Financial Services, an independent contractor securities broker/dealer with offices throughout the United States. Prior to joining LPL Financial Services, Mr. Micheletti was Vice President, Controller and Vice President, Financial Reporting for Imperial Savings Association, a publicly traded $10 billion savings and loan. He also held several positions with Deloitte & Touche LLP as an auditor from 1980 to 1985. Mr. Micheletti is licensed as a CPA — inactive — in the state of California and has held various NASD securities licenses. He holds a B.S. from San Diego State University.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the CFO: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)
January 11, 2019

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: Oritani Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ORIT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking Through and Past Near-Term Volatility
Protecting Capital and Generating Income with High-Quality Stocks
Building a Portfolio with Multiple Levels of Diversification
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
M&A Activity Likely to Pick Up for Banks in 2019
Negative Outlook on Bank Stocks As They Struggle to Increase Capital and Sales
Good Credit Quality and Efficiencies to Continue for Banks in 2019
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 