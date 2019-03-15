Thomas Meyer

Thomas Meyer is Chief Executive Officer of Auris Medical Holding AG. Dr. Meyer founded Auris Medical in April 2003 and was the sole shareholder until the end of 2007. Prior to founding Auris Medical, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Disetronic Group, a leading Swiss supplier of precision infusion and injection systems. He worked for Disetronic in various functions starting in 1988, becoming member of the board of directors in 1996, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 1999 and Chief Executive Officer in early 2000. Prior to joining Disetronic, he advised several Swiss companies in strategy, marketing and corporate finance. Thomas Meyer served on the board of directors of several small and medium-sized Swiss industrial companies; in some of them, he was also a key investor. He holds a Ph.D. in business administration — Dr.rer.pol. — from the University of Fribourg, Switzerland.