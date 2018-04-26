Jeremy Metz

Jeremy Metz joined BMO Capital Markets Corp. in 2017 as a Senior Analyst covering REITS. Previously, he worked at UBS Securities as a Senior Analyst on their number-four Institutional Investor-ranked U.S. REIT team, covering the retail, storage and industrial subsectors. Prior to UBS Securities, he was an Analyst at Deutsche Bank from 2010 to 2013. Mr. Metz also held positions at Louis Dreyfus Investment Group, where he was Co-Head of Real Estate Acquisitions, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was Vice President, Real Estate Acquisitions and Asset Management for seven years. He holds a B.A. in business economics from Brown University.