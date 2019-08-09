The Wall Street Transcript
Eric Mendelsohn

Mendelsohn, Eric

Eric Mendelsohn is the President and Chief Executive Officer of National Health Investors, Inc. He has more than 20 years of health care real estate and financing experience. Previously, Mr. Mendelsohn was with Emeritus Senior Living for nine years, most recently as a Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, where he was responsible for the financing and acquisition of assisted living properties, home health care companies and executing corporate finance strategies. Prior to Emeritus, Mr. Mendelsohn was with the University of Washington as a transaction officer, where he worked on the development, acquisition and financing of research, clinic and medical properties. Prior to that, he was a practicing transaction attorney, representing lenders and landlords. Mr. Mendelsohn has a B.S. from American University in international relations, a law degree from Pepperdine University and a master’s — LLM — in banking and finance from Boston University. He is a member of the Florida and Washington State Bar Associations.

Interview with the President and CEO: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI)
August 09, 2019
August 09, 2019

