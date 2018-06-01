Kip Meadows

Kip Meadows is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman of The Nottingham Management Company, Inc. Mr. Meadows is the lead visionary and principal consultant, assisting clients with the formation of new funds and strategizing to improve the efficiencies of the foundations, endowments and government investment pools that the company serves. Mr. Meadows attended Haileybury College in England before attending Duke University, graduating with an A.B. in economics. He has remained active with Duke, serving for 22 years as chair of the eastern North Carolina chapter for Duke’s Alumni Admissions Advisory Committee, the Duke Alumni Association Board from 2003 to 2007, class major gifts chair in 1997 and class reunion chair in 2002, and an Iron Duke since 1984. Prior to founding Nottingham in 1986, Mr. Meadows co-founded Insured Benefit Design in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1983, offering employee benefit and insurance sales and administration. In 1984, he joined broker/dealer Robinson Humphrey in the investment adviser screening and consulting group also in Raleigh. The Nottingham Company was founded in 1986 when Mr. Meadows became interested in how investment advisers wanted and needed an efficient way to pool their separately managed accounts together. He has been directing the growth and technological advancements of the company ever since. Mr. Meadows has been a finalist for the Northeastern Entrepreneurial Roundtable Entrepreneur of the Year three times, winning the Young Entrepreneur Award in 1988. In the community, he is extremely active, serving on many various boards and commissions in eastern North Carolina. As the recipient of the Eagle Scout award himself, he has served as Cubmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster and Scoutmaster at various times in the last 35 years. In his free time, his love of sailing keeps him out on the water, where he has won several East Coast and U.S. Season championships, and won a National Championship in the One Design 35 class in 1998. He has served as Class President in two different classes.