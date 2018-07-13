Robert J. McWhirter

Robert J. McWhirter, CFA, is President of Selective Asset Management, Inc. Prior to establishing Selective Asset Management, Inc., Mr. McWhirter was the Vice President and Portfolio Manager at First Asset Investment Management Inc. and RBC Global Investment Management Inc., where he worked for more than 20 years, including predecessor firm, RBC Dominion Securities Investment Management. He managed approximately $2.25 billion in the Canadian high-technology sector of the Royal Bank’s Canadian Equity Mutual Funds. Mr. McWhirter is a member of the Canadian Society of Technical Analysts and the CFA Society Toronto. He provides regular market commentary for BNN Bloomberg TV and has been featured in The Globe and Mail — Report on Business and Report on Business Magazine; The Financial Post; Les Affaires; Canadian Business; Investment Executive; Bloomberg; Dow Jones; Reuters; and other industry-related media. Mr. McWhirter is a CFA charterholder. He has a diploma in business marketing and logistics.