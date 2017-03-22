Dean McQuiddy

Dean McQuiddy, CFA, is a Co-Founding Principal, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Sawgrass Asset Management, LLC; directs the firm’s equity management and research efforts; and is the Lead Portfolio Manager for the Diversified Small Growth equity product. He is on several of the firm’s committees, including equity research, management and strategic planning. Prior to Sawgrass, he spent 15 years with Barnett Capital Advisors, where he created the firm’s small growth product. He received a degree in finance from the University of Florida.