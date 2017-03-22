The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Dean McQuiddy

McQuiddy, Dean

Dean McQuiddy, CFA, is a Co-Founding Principal, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Sawgrass Asset Management, LLC; directs the firm’s equity management and research efforts; and is the Lead Portfolio Manager for the Diversified Small Growth equity product. He is on several of the firm’s committees, including equity research, management and strategic planning. Prior to Sawgrass, he spent 15 years with Barnett Capital Advisors, where he created the firm’s small growth product. He received a degree in finance from the University of Florida.

Related Interviews:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPCF)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Combining Price and Earnings Momentum for Greater Performance
Finding Upside Potential and Downside Protection in Convertibles
Investing Based on Exposure to Long-Term Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Drug Pricing Power Moves from Pharmaceutical Companies to Pharmacy Benefit Managers
A Cautious Perspective on the Biotechnology Sector
Strong Incentives for M&A Activity in the Biotechnology Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This