S. Alan McKnight

McKnight, Jr., S. Alan

S. Alan McKnight, Jr., CFA, has been Chief Investment Officer of Wealth Management at Regions Financial Corporation since April 2015. Mr. McKnight is responsible for developing consistent and comprehensive asset management strategies to meet the needs of individuals, families and institutional clients. He joined Regions Financial Corporation from SunTrust Bank where he was Managing Director and Head of Institutional Investments. He began his career as a Sellside Analyst with Wachovia Securities covering the specialty retailing sector and later served as Large-Cap Growth Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley. Throughout his career, he has taken on increasing responsibilities, including being named Chief Investment Officer of SunTrust Institutional Investment Advisors, LLC. He also served as a Partner and Director of Global Investment Strategy at Balentine LLC, managing asset allocation strategies and supervising its manager due diligence and selection efforts. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Mr. McKnight is a graduate of Washington and Lee University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and earned his MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

