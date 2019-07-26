Ryan McIntyre

Ryan McIntyre, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. He serves as a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Tocqueville Gold Strategy as well as the Tocqueville Gold Fund. Additionally, he holds research responsibilities for other commodity-related investments. He joined Tocqueville in 2008 and focuses on generating ideas and monitoring investments related to precious metals. Prior to joining Tocqueville, Mr. McIntyre was an analyst and then associate focused on mergers and acquisitions in the metals and mining sector with Macquarie Bank. Mr. McIntyre holds a Bachelor of Commerce with distinction — majoring in finance — from Dalhousie University and an MBA from the Yale School of Management. He also holds the CFA designation.