Christopher McGratty

Christopher McGratty, CFA, is Managing Director of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. Mr. McGratty leads the small- and mid-cap bank research team for KBW and has been with the firm since 2004; his coverage includes banks primarily in the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (INDEXCME:KRX). He has been or is regularly quoted in industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, American Banker, Barron’s and The New York Times. Mr. McGratty has also appeared as a television guest on CNBC’s “Street Signs” and “Closing Bell,” as well as Bloomberg TV. Prior to joining KBW, he worked as a financial controller at Morgan Stanley and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Villanova University.