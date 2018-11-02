McDowell, Thomas W.

Thomas W. McDowell is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Rice Hall James & Associates, LLC. He has been with the firm for 34 years and has 38 years of industry experience. He works on the SMID Cap Equity, Small Cap Equity and Micro Cap Equity strategies. He started at the firm as a portfolio manager and analyst. He assumed leadership of the company in 1994. Earlier, he was a portfolio manager at California First Bank and specialized in the consumer-related industries. He received a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA from San Diego State University.
Buying Growing Small-Cap Companies at Attractive Valuations
November 02, 2018