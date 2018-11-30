McCluskey, John A.

The Wall Street Transcript
John A. McCluskey is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Alamos Gold Inc. He has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Alamos Gold Inc. since 2003. Mr. McCluskey began his career with Glamis Gold Ltd. In 1996, he founded Grayd Resource Corporation, where he was CEO until 2003 and co-founded Alamos with mining hall of famer Chester Millar. Mr. McCluskey was named Ontario’s 2012 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, based on a judging panel’s assessment of financial performance, vision, leadership, innovation, personal integrity and influence, social responsibility and entrepreneurial spirit. Today, Alamos is an established intermediate gold producer with four operating mines in North America and a portfolio of development-stage projects in Turkey, Mexico, Canada and the United States.

