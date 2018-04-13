Dominic McCann

Dominic McCann is CEO of BTL Group Ltd., the blockchain technology firm whose proprietary platform Interbit is a third-generation, enterprise-grade, industry-agnostic, highly scalable and private multichain solution. Mr. McCann’s career spans over 20 years in finance, industry and management consulting. His experience includes leading sales teams and building enterprises by delivering innovative technology products to market. Before joining BTL Group Ltd. in 2017, he was at SAS Institute where he oversaw a decade of new business growth and led a global team helping to establish the SAS Global Oil and Gas Business Unit across Australasia and EMEA. Commencing his career at Accenture, Mr. McCann enjoyed a variety of strategy consulting roles. Whilst at Accenture, he led a financial derivatives team at UBS Warburg where he was responsible for the 400m pound overhaul of the bank’s proprietary derivatives trading platform. He also managed global application development teams across multiple sectors, delivering technology transformation projects including a 150m pound strategic overhaul of a leading life assurance division with the aim of doubling front-end phone sales on insurance policies over two years and designing a global retailers supply chain platform. Following Accenture, he worked at Dell running the firm’s Scottish local and central public sector division, before moving to Australia to join the management consultancy mhm where he helped build and sell the consulting practice. He holds two master’s degrees, one in economics and the other in financial maths/econometrics.