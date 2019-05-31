McCabe, Daniel

The Wall Street Transcript
Daniel McCabe is Chief Executive Officer of Precidian Investments. Prior to leading Precidian Investments, Mr. McCabe served as CEO of Bear Hunter Structured Products LLC, an NYSE and AMEX specialist firm. Mr. McCabe joined Bear Hunter in 1997 as Vice President of Structured and Derivative Products, where he ultimately ran portfolio trading and managed the firm’s overall exposure in ETFs. He has a background in institutional sales, options trading and index arbitrage with Walsh Greenwood, Merrill Lynch and WG Trading.

Allowing Active Managers to Bring Their Expertise to an Exchange-Based Platform
May 31, 2019

