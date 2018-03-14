The Wall Street Transcript
Eric Maxwell

Eric Maxwell is Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Eagle Capital Management, LLC. Earlier, he worked at Rayonier, focusing on compensation, employee relations, benefits and talent management. In 2005, Mr. Maxwell became Global Human Resource Manager for BearingPoint Inc. Mr. Maxwell was credited with reducing the company’s annual operating costs by several million dollars. Prior to joining Eagle Capital Management in 2011, Mr. Maxwell was Director of Compensation and Human Resource Systems for IAP Worldwide Services Inc. While at IAP, his primary responsibilities included working with the compensation committee, developing an informational system for human resources and defining compensation practices to ensure governmental compliance for the company’s 7,000 employees. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in human resource management from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma.

Managing Portfolios with Appropriate Asset Allocation and a Good Sell Discipline
March 14, 2018

