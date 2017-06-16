The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Gerald R. Mattys

Mattys, Gerald R.
Gerald R. Mattys has been the Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. since 2005. Mr. Mattys served as the Chief Executive Officer of Medisyn Technologies Inc. since June 2002. Previously, he served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Timm Medical Technologies, Inc. Previously, Mr. Mattys served various general management positions at Mallinckrodt Inc. and Nellcor Puritan Bennett Inc. Mr. Mattys led the sales and marketing functions for Respironics, Inc., HealthScan Products, Inc. and EdenTec, a subsidiary of Nellcor, Inc. He has been a Director of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. since 2005. He is a Director of the American Venous Forum Foundation and has served as a Director at Medisyn Technologies Inc. and the American College of Phlebology Foundation.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
June 16, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ISR)
Interview with the Chairman, CEO and Founder: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Stable Japanese Companies for the Long Term
Looking at Discounted Cash Flow, Insider Buying and Other Factors
Investing with a Concentrated, High-Quality Growth Approach
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Fundamental Outlook on Medical Devices and Equipment Companies
Strong Setup for Medical Device Companies
Semiconductor Stocks Delivering More Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This