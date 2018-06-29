Samuel Masucci

Samuel Masucci is CEO and Founder of Exchange Traded Managers Group, LLC. Mr. Masucci has more than 25 years experience in investment banking, structured product development, sales and trading. In the last five years, he founded ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) to revolutionize the exchange traded fund market place. Prior to ETFMG he has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, UBS, SBC Warburg and Merrill Lynch. Mr. Masucci has significant experience in asset management product sales to institutional investors including pension funds, consultants, insurance companies and hedge funds as well as to broker/dealer networks and RIAs.