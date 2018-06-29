The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Samuel Masucci

Masucci, Samuel

Samuel Masucci is CEO and Founder of Exchange Traded Managers Group, LLC. Mr. Masucci has more than 25 years experience in investment banking, structured product development, sales and trading. In the last five years, he founded ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) to revolutionize the exchange traded fund market place. Prior to ETFMG he has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, UBS, SBC Warburg and Merrill Lynch. Mr. Masucci has significant experience in asset management product sales to institutional investors including pension funds, consultants, insurance companies and hedge funds as well as to broker/dealer networks and RIAs.

Related Interviews:

Gaining Access to the Drone Space Through a Unique ETF
June 29, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-Founder, President and CEO: Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOTS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Integrated Device Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)
Interview with the CEO: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Gaining Access to the Drone Space Through a Unique ETF
Buying High-Quality Companies During Times of Adversity
Managing Risk Through Portfolio Diversification
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Bullish on Semiconductors in 2018 as the Growth Rate Remains Healthy
Electronic Content Makes Big Push in Automotive and Industrial Markets
New End Markets Emerging for the Semiconductor Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 