John Maslowski

John Maslowski serves as Fibrocell Science, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs, with oversight of research and development, clinical and regulatory affairs. Previously, he was Vice President of Operations with responsibility for manufacturing and quality operations. Prior to joining Fibrocell, Mr. Maslowski held various positions at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc. — now Pfizer, Inc. — eventually serving as Quality Assurance Manager. Prior to joining Wyeth, Mr. Maslowski held various positions with Merck & Co. and Teva. Mr. Maslowski earned a B.S. in biology from Ursinus College and an M.S. in biology from Villanova University.