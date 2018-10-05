The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Dan Martin

Martin, Dan

Dan Martin is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innovest Global, Inc. Mr. Martin is an accomplished C-level executive with success driving results across a broad base of middle-market companies. He has earned a reputation for creating business models that are able to efficiently acquire customers while providing significant levels of compensation to independent distributors, for using technology to enhance results, and for efficiently managing efforts to be on time and cost effective. His primary expertise is understanding the needs of growing organizations, evaluating and defining the strategic objectives of a business, and communicating with stakeholders to successfully execute company objectives. Mr. Martin has led the initiative to generate both organic and acquisition-based sales in upstart environments on multiple occasions.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the President, Biotech & Health Services Division: Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVST)
October 05, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the President, Biotech & Health Services Division: Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVST)
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Waiting for the Market to Have a Vastly Different Opinion
Managing an ETF Dedicated to the Utilities Sector
Finding Good Ideas in All Market Conditions
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Gene Therapy Companies with Better Clinical Data and Benefits Likely to Do Well
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 