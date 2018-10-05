Dan Martin

Dan Martin is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innovest Global, Inc. Mr. Martin is an accomplished C-level executive with success driving results across a broad base of middle-market companies. He has earned a reputation for creating business models that are able to efficiently acquire customers while providing significant levels of compensation to independent distributors, for using technology to enhance results, and for efficiently managing efforts to be on time and cost effective. His primary expertise is understanding the needs of growing organizations, evaluating and defining the strategic objectives of a business, and communicating with stakeholders to successfully execute company objectives. Mr. Martin has led the initiative to generate both organic and acquisition-based sales in upstart environments on multiple occasions.