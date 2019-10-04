Marshall, Eric J.

Eric J. Marshall, CFA, is the President, Director of Research and Portfolio Manager for Hodges Capital Management. He has been with the firm since 1997. Mr. Marshall serves as a portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management, the adviser to Hodges Mutual Funds and several investment strategies for financial advisers, family offices, pension plans and foundations. Mr. Marshall holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from West Texas A&M University. He is an active member of the CFA Institute and the Dallas Society of Financial Analysts.
Seeking the Best Upside Potential Relative to Downside Risk
October 04, 2019