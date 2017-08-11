Joseph D. Margolis

Joseph D. Margolis became the Chief Executive Officer of Extra Space Storage Inc. in January 2017. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer from July 2015 until December 2016. Previously, Mr. Margolis served as a member of the company’s board of directors from February 2005 until July 2015. From 2011 until July 2015, he also was Senior Managing Director and Partner at Penzance Properties, a vertically integrated owner, operator and developer of office and other properties in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Previously, Mr. Margolis was a Co-Founding Partner of Arsenal Real Estate Funds, a private real estate investment management firm, from 2004 through 2011. Before forming Arsenal Real Estate Funds in 2004, Mr. Margolis held senior positions from 1992 to 2004 at Prudential Real Estate Investors in portfolio management, capital markets and as General Counsel. Before that, he worked for The Prudential Insurance Company of America as In-House Real Estate Counsel from 1988 through 1992, and as a Real Estate Associate at the law firm of Nutter, McClennen & Fish from 1986 through 1988. Mr. Margolis is a graduate of Harvard College and Columbia University School of Law.