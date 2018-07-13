Brian Marckx

Brian Marckx, CFA, is the Director of Research and Senior Medical Device/Diagnostics Analyst at Zacks Investment Research. Mr. Marckx covers small and microcap medical device and diagnostic companies with a focus on development-stage companies with novel and emerging technologies, as well as already established names still flying under the radar. Prior to joining Zacks Investment Research, Mr. Marckx worked as a high yield bond analyst on Wachovia Securities’ institutional trading desks, where he specialized in the health care and industrials industries. Prior to that he was an analyst in corporate finance at First Union National Bank. Mr. Marckx has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Businessweek and Kiplinger’s. His work has also been cited in various market studies and working papers including those from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Deloitte & Touche and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance from St. John Fisher College, and received his master’s degree in business administration from Wake Forest University.