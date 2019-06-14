The Wall Street Transcript
Pedro Marcal

Marcal, Pedro

Pedro Marcal is the Director of International Equities and a Portfolio Manager at Foresters Investment Management Company, Inc. — FIMCO — and joined the firm in May 2018. Previously, he was a portfolio manager of global and international products at Fred Alger Management, where he worked for more than five years. Before that he was a portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors and its predecessor, Nicholas‐Applegate Capital Management, for 18 years where he focused on international equities, including developed and emerging markets. Mr. Marcal has been in the investment management industry since 1994. He has a B.A. in economics from the University of California at San Diego and an MBA from UCLA.

Related Interviews:

Seeking Companies Undergoing a Positive Change
June 14, 2019

