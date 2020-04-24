The Wall Street Transcript
Sajid Malhotra

Malhotra, Sajid

Sajid Malhotra is Chief Financial Officer of Limelight Networks, Inc. Mr. Malhotra joined Limelight in March 2014 and in April 2016 was appointed Chief Financial Officer — CFO. In addition to being CFO, he also leads the corporate development and investor relations, facilities and procurement functions in the company. Prior to joining Limelight in 2013, Mr. Malhotra was an independent consultant focused on strategic and financial consulting, communication and value creation. From 2006 to 2012, as the Senior Vice President of Strategy, Marketing and Mergers and Acquisitions for Convergys Corporation, he was responsible for shaping the company’s strategy, leading mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and equity investments as well as investor relations, marketing, employee and corporate communications. He has held several senior executive positions with NCR Corporation and AT&T. Mr. Malhotra earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree of business administration in finance from PACE University in New York.

Interview with the President, CEO and Director and the CFO: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)
April 24, 2020
April 24, 2020

