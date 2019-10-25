Mark Madsen

Mark Madsen, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. He works on the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (MUTF:GPROX), Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund (MUTF:GPIOX) and Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (MUTF:GPGCX). He is also a senior research analyst with a specialty focus on the industrials, energy and materials sectors globally. Mr. Madsen joined Grandeur Peak in 2016 following four years working as a senior equity analyst in a family office. Mr. Madsen has been a research analyst since 2004 when he began his career at Wasatch Advisors. After four years, Mr. Madsen left Wasatch to found Red Desert Capital in Las Vegas, Nevada. As Founder and Portfolio Manager, Mr. Madsen successfully launched a concentrated portfolio based on a bottom-up fundamental value investment strategy. He was later recruited by a client to manage a family office in St. George, Utah. As the Chief Investment Officer, he developed an all-cap equity portfolio, managed an income portfolio, and was responsible for tracking and evaluating third-party managed accounts. Mr. Madsen graduated from Brigham Young University with a B.S. degree and a master’s in accounting.