Jeffrey Madden

Jeffrey Madden is a Portfolio Manager at RMB Capital. He joined the firm in June 2017. Earlier, he worked at IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., where he was a portfolio manager, and at Accenture, where he was a retail management consultant. He received a BAA degree in finance from the University of Iowa. He is also on the board at the LIFT Foundation and the Heartland Institute, and is a member of the executive council at the Cara Program.