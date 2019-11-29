Carey MacRury

Carey MacRury is Director, Metals & Mining at Canaccord Genuity. He joined Canaccord Genuity in February 2018 as an equity research analyst focused on the precious metals sector. Previously, he spent over 10 years in mining equity research at TD Securities and, prior to that, close to 10 years in management consulting with a finance focus at Cap Gemini/Ernst & Young. He graduated from the University of Toronto with Bachelor of Applied Science in industrial engineering and is a CFA charterholder.