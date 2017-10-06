Peter Maag

Peter Maag, Ph.D., is Chief Executive Officer and President of CareDx, Inc. Dr. Maag has over 20 years of executive management experience in the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industry. Prior to joining CareDx, Dr. Maag was President of Novartis Diagnostics based in Emeryville, California. He headed the expansion of the unit with worldwide growth in its blood screening business and established new ventures in molecular diagnostics. Dr. Maag also led one of Novartis’ key affiliates as Country President, Germany, and lived in a dynamically growing and emerging market as Country President, Korea. At Novartis headquarters in Switzerland, he helped launch the Infectious Diseases franchise and served as the Head of Strategy for Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Novartis, Dr. Maag worked for six years at McKinsey & Company in New Jersey and Germany, focusing on pharmaceuticals and globalization strategies. Supporting various health care and high-tech companies in their growth efforts, he holds board and advisory positions at Phoenix and MolecularMD. Dr. Maag studied pharmaceutical sciences in Heidelberg and London, and received his Ph.D. from the University of Berlin, Germany.