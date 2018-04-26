Jim Lykins

Jim Lykins is a Vice President and Research Analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co. and joined the company in November 2015 to expand coverage of the real estate sector, focusing on retail. Previously, he was the Acquisitions Manager at Whitestone REIT, a publicly traded retail REIT based in Houston. Prior to that, he spent 14 years at Hilliard Lyons, including 12 years in equity research covering utilities and two years in investment banking focusing on REITs. Mr. Lykins was named Thomson Reuters’ “Top Stock Picker” in Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts in 2017. He holds an MBA from Bellarmine College and a BBA in finance from the University of Kentucky.