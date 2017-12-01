Marie L. Lorden

Marie L. Lorden is a Portfolio Manager and Co-Founder of Fairpointe Capital, LLC. Ms. Lorden serves as a member of the Mid-Cap Investment Team and the firm’s executive team. Her responsibilities include serving as Co-Portfolio Manager for the midcap strategy, including the AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund, Parvest Equity USA Mid Cap Fund, and institutional and private client accounts. Prior to co-founding Fairpointe Capital, Ms. Lorden was, for eight years, a member of the Mid-Cap Investment Team at a predecessor firm. She co-managed the Aston — now AMG — Mid Cap Fund, the Parvest Equity USA Mid Cap Fund, and institutional and private client accounts, as well as providing research and analysis of existing and potential midcap equity holdings. Ms. Lorden held positions specializing in equity product analysis with Zurich Insurance Group, Driehaus Capital Management and The Burridge Group, where she was responsible for midcap equity maintenance research and institutional client service relationships. Previously, she was a project manager at Radio Free Europe in Prague, where she was responsible for analysis of registration options for the international bureau locations. Ms. Lorden received a degree from Elmhurst College and an MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management.