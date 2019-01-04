Toby Loftin

Toby Loftin, Portfolio Manager and Managing Principal, founded BP Capital Fund Advisors, LLC in June 2013. Mr. Loftin joined BP Capital LP in 2010 and served as a member of the investment committee of the private hedge fund. Mr. Loftin is a Portfolio Manager and Managing Principal of BP Capital Fund Advisors, LLC, which serves as the subadviser to the Hennessy BP Energy and Hennessy BP Midstream Funds. Prior to that he managed the firm’s energy infrastructure MLP investments. Earlier, Mr. Loftin was a partner of SteelPath Fund Advisors and SteelPath Capital Management — formerly Alerian. He also served as Director of Institutional Equity Research Sales with Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets, where he focused on the energy sector and the MLP asset class. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a Master of Science in finance from the University of Texas at San Antonio.