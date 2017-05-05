Bizuo Liu

Bizuo Liu is Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. Mr. Liu formerly served as the Corporate Vice President at Alibaba Group, responsible for Alibaba’s overseas investments. Since joining Alibaba in 2009, Mr. Liu held various positions, including Corporate Vice President at B2B corporate investment, corporate finance and General Manager for the B2C global e-commerce platform. He was also Chief Financial Officer for HiChina, a subsidiary of Alibaba, a leading internet infrastructure service provider. Prior to joining Alibaba, Mr. Liu spent 19 years at Microsoft Corporation where he served in a variety of finance leadership roles. He was the General Manager of Corporate Strategy looking after Microsoft’s China investment strategy and corporate strategic planning process. Mr. Liu was a key leader in the Microsoft corporate finance department during the 1990s as the Corporate Accounting Director. He was well-recognized within Microsoft for driving an efficient worldwide finance consolidation, reporting, internal management accounting policy process, and showcased Microsoft’s best practices to many Fortune 500 companies in the U.S. Mr. Liu obtained his Washington State CPA certificate in 1992. He served as an independent director and Chairman of the audit committee for CBMG from March 2013 until January 2014, when he was appointed as Chief Financial Officer. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the company in February 2016.