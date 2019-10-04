The Wall Street Transcript
Arnold Lippa

Lippa, Dr. Arnold

Dr. Arnold Lippa has been Executive Chairman of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. since March 2013 and has been Chief Scientific Officer since August 2015. From March 2013 until August 2015, he was Chief Executive Officer and President. He is Chairman of the board of Xintria Pharmaceutical Corporation, which he co-founded in 2006. Dr. Lippa is also a managing member and founder of T Morgen Capital LLC, which is an investment and management company specializing in the creation and management of biomedical companies. In 2004, Dr. Lippa co-founded and currently is representing T Morgen Capital, a managing member, as a manager of Atypical BioCapital Management LLC and Atypical BioVentures Fund LLC, a life science fund management company and fund, respectively, both of which are affiliates of Aurora Capital. Dr. Lippa was a founder of DOV Pharmaceutical, Inc. and served as Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer from its inception in April 1995 until 2005. Prior to founding DOV, from 1987 until 1994, Dr. Lippa co-founded and co-managed a number of life sciences companies, including Praxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which Dr. Lippa co-founded and took public in 1985. He served as President and Chief Operating Officer from 1984 until 1987. Prior to 1985, he served as Director of Molecular Neurobiology and held other positions at the Medical Research Division of the American Cyanamid Corporation. Dr. Lippa was a graduate faculty professor at the New York University School of Medicine and the City University of New York. He has also been a consultant.

