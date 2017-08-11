Michael Lewis

Michael Lewis, CFA, is a Director and Co-Lead REIT Analyst at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Previously, he was a vice president and key contributor to the REIT research effort at Barclays. Mr. Lewis’ sellside REIT research experience also includes a stint at Bear Stearns/JPMorgan. He began his career at Prudential Real Estate Investors, where he supported a series of commercial real estate commingled funds and separate accounts, first in an investment research capacity and later as an analyst on the Global Merchant Banking team. Mr. Lewis earned a BBA with a double major in finance and real estate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a CFA charterholder.