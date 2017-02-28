David C. Levine

David C. Levine is the Chief Executive Officer of National Securities Corp., member FINRA, SIPC, and National Asset Management, Inc., an SEC registered investment adviser. Previously, Mr. Levine served as the National Sales Manager for one of the industry’s fastest-growing independent broker/dealers. Mr. Levine also held a senior position at an independent broker/dealer that was successfully sold to New England Financial, a division of MetLife. Additionally, during his career, Mr. Levine has worked for a multibillion asset management firm and a top-five U.S. banking institution. Mr. Levine graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in economics and earned his MBA in finance at the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at NYU.