Hernan Levett

Hernan Levett is Chief Financial Officer of Auris Medical Holding AG. Mr. Levett, CPA, has served as Auris Medical’s Chief Financial Officer since January 2017. Prior to joining Auris Medical, Mr. Levett served as Head of Group Controlling at Acino Pharma AG and previously served as Vice President of Finance and Administration Europe at InterMune International AG. In addition, he spent 10 years at Novartis, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Novartis Chile SA.