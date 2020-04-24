Robert A. Lento

Robert A. Lento is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Limelight Networks, Inc. Bob Lento was named as Limelight’s Chief Executive Officer in January 2013 and has served on the board of directors since that time. He focuses the company on driving innovation and product excellence, improving the customer experience to create customers for life, driving profitable revenue and being an employer of choice. Previously, Mr. Lento was a senior executive at Convergys Corporation, a provider of customer management services, most recently as President of the Information Management Division. His experience spans roles such as President of LAN Systems for Donnelly Enterprise Solutions, Inc. and leadership positions at ENTEX Information Services, Inc. Mr. Lento received a B.S. in management from the State University of New York.