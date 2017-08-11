Bill Lenehan

Bill Lenehan was named Chief Executive Officer of Four Corners Property Trust LLC in connection with Darden Restaurant’s real estate spinoff transaction. Prior to assuming the CEO role, he was an active member of Darden Restaurants’ board of directors, Chair of its real estate and finance committee and member of its corporate governance committee. He has a strong track record of success in real estate and has been active in assembling portfolios of triple-net retail properties. Mr. Lenehan recently served as Interim CEO of MI Developments, Inc., now named Granite REIT, an owner of net-leased industrial and manufacturing real estate, where he was a member of their strategic review committee and was a Director; and spent approximately 10 years as an investment professional in the real estate group of Farallon Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Lenehan also previously served on the board of directors for Gramercy Property Trust Inc., a publicly traded net-lease REIT, where he was Chairman of the investment committee, and currently serves on the board of directors of Macy’s, Inc. He is a graduate of Claremont McKenna College.