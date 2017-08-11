The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Bill Lenehan

Lenehan, Bill

Bill Lenehan was named Chief Executive Officer of Four Corners Property Trust LLC in connection with Darden Restaurant’s real estate spinoff transaction. Prior to assuming the CEO role, he was an active member of Darden Restaurants’ board of directors, Chair of its real estate and finance committee and member of its corporate governance committee. He has a strong track record of success in real estate and has been active in assembling portfolios of triple-net retail properties. Mr. Lenehan recently served as Interim CEO of MI Developments, Inc., now named Granite REIT, an owner of net-leased industrial and manufacturing real estate, where he was a member of their strategic review committee and was a Director; and spent approximately 10 years as an investment professional in the real estate group of Farallon Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Lenehan also previously served on the board of directors for Gramercy Property Trust Inc., a publicly traded net-lease REIT, where he was Chairman of the investment committee, and currently serves on the board of directors of Macy’s, Inc. He is a graduate of Claremont McKenna College.

Related Interviews:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS)
Interview with the Corporate VP of Business Development, Strategy and Investor Relations: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Building Diversified Portfolios with Quality Global Equities
Building Accountability and Avoiding Mistakes Through the Decision Process
Finding Optimal Balance Sheets by Utilizing High Yield Market Expertise
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Favorable View on Retail REITs Despite Sector Volatility
Fundamentals Have Never Been Stronger in Multifamily and Industrial REITs
Analyzing the Secular Drivers Within Communications Infrastructure and Telecom
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This