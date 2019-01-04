The Wall Street Transcript
Charles Lemonides

Lemonides, Charles

Charles Lemonides, CFA, is Founder, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at ValueWorks LLC. He leads investment research and portfolio management and has final authority for all investment decisions. He started his career at regional brokerage Gruntal & Co. in the firm’s research department in 1986 and covered risk arbitrage, the banking industry and special situations. In 1994, he joined Sterling Advisors, an investment advisory unit of Gruntal & Co. and became Chief Investment Officer in 1995. In 1999, he merged this internal investment practice into the independent advisory firm M&R Capital and was named Chief Investment Officer. In October 2001, he established ValueWorks as a fully independent firm. He received a bachelor’s degree in history from Vassar College and also studied economics at New York University.

