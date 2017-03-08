The Wall Street Transcript
Daniel Legault

Legault, Daniel

Daniel Legault, J.D., is Chief Executive Officer and Director of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. Mr. Legault is an entrepreneur and executive with extensive experience in guiding early-stage businesses. He has served as CEO of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. since its formation in May 2009. Mr. Legault is a director and audit committee member of Green Shield Canada, one of the country’s largest health benefits administrators. He is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada and the New York Bar, and holds a J.D. from Queen’s University.

