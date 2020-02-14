Ledoux, Christian

The Wall Street Transcript
Christian Ledoux, CFA, is Director of Equity Investments at CAPTRUST. He is based out of the San Antonio, Texas, location and joined CAPTRUST from South Texas Money Management in 2019. He specializes in equity research and portfolio management. Earlier, he was Chief Investment Officer for South Texas Money Management. He received a degree in business economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

Using a Strategy That Offers Higher Current Yield and Downside Protection
February 14, 2020

