Latkin, Jed A.

Jed A. Latkin is interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Latkin was appointed interim CEO in August 2018 after first becoming the company’s Chief Operating Officer in April 2016 and, at that time, also replacing the Chief Financial Officer in an interim capacity. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry supporting many investments in major markets, including biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, by providing executive direction and preserving operational control during transitional periods. Previously, Mr. Latkin was a portfolio manager at Nagel Avenue Capital, ING Investment Management and Morgan Stanley Investment banking. He also served as CFO of Viper Powersports, CEO of End of Life Petroleum Holdings, CEO of Black Elk Energy, Portfolio Manager of Precious Capital and CFO of West Ventures. He graduated with an MBA in finance from Columbia Business School.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the CEO, CFO and COO: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)
October 19, 2018

