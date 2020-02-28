The Wall Street Transcript
Roderick A. Larson

Roderick A. Larson was appointed Chief Executive Officer and elected a director of Oceaneering International, Inc. in May 2017 and has served as President since February 2015. Mr. Larson previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the company from May 2012 to February 2015. Prior to joining Oceaneering, Mr. Larson was with Baker Hughes Inc. for more than 20 years, where he held various positions, including serving as President of Latin America. He currently serves on the board of Newpark Resources, Inc.

