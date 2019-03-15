Larsen, Ole

The Wall Street Transcript
Ole Larsen was appointed CFO of BioPorto A/S in June 2018. He brings comprehensive industrial and financial knowledge to BioPorto as an experienced executive in international health care and media companies, including, most recently, from Bavarian Nordic A/S, a Nasdaq-listed Danish biotechnology company that was focused on cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. Since 2008, Ole Larsen served as Executive Vice President and CFO and was responsible for finance, IR and IT. Prior to this, Ole Larsen held CFO positions at two of the largest Danish and Nordic media groups, Nordisk Film and Berlingske Tidende. Ole Larsen holds an M.S. in economics from Copenhagen Business School.

Interview with the CFO: BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR)
March 15, 2019

