Matt Larew

Matt Larew is an Analyst who joined William Blair & Company, L.L.C. in September 2012 and primarily focuses on health care delivery companies. In 2018, Institutional Investor named Mr. Larew a Rising Star for the All-America Research Team. Before receiving an MBA in finance and a Master of Health Administration from the University of Iowa, Mr. Larew completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a B.S. in biological sciences. Mr. Larew spent time as a research assistant at the University of Iowa Bone Healing Research Lab before pursuing his graduate degrees.