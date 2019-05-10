The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Charles Lannon

Lannon, Charles

Charles Lannon, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of Equities at Cidel Asset Management Inc. He manages Cidel’s equity team and is lead manager on the Cidel Global Equity strategy and its various balanced strategies. Prior to joining Cidel in 2004, he worked at a major accounting firm’s corporate finance practice and for a mutual fund firm. He received B.A. and MBA degrees from the University of Toronto.

Related Interviews:

Mitigating Risk by Emphasizing the Resilience and Probability of Cash Flow
May 10, 2019

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)
Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO: Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Interview with the SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Mitigating Risk by Emphasizing the Resilience and Probability of Cash Flow
Buying Solid Stocks When They Are Undervalued
Using a Rigorous Process to Find High-Quality Midcaps
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Commercial Lines Among the Most Favorable Insurance Subsectors
Different Trends Expected in Various Business Lines of Insurance
Personal Lines Insurance Is a Good Place to Be
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 