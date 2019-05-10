Charles Lannon

Charles Lannon, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of Equities at Cidel Asset Management Inc. He manages Cidel’s equity team and is lead manager on the Cidel Global Equity strategy and its various balanced strategies. Prior to joining Cidel in 2004, he worked at a major accounting firm’s corporate finance practice and for a mutual fund firm. He received B.A. and MBA degrees from the University of Toronto.