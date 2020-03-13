Paul Lambert

Paul Lambert, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Mr. Lambert is the Portfolio Manager of the Tocqueville Opportunity Fund and for several private wealth clients of the firm. He also provides research support for the U.S. Multi Cap Equity Strategy at Tocqueville Asset Management. Prior to joining Tocqueville in 2010, Mr. Lambert served as a securities analyst at Key Bank where he worked within their Asset Recovery Group helping middle-market companies to restructure their debt. Mr. Lambert received his A.A. from Dean College in 2005 and a B.S. from Babson College in 2007. Mr. Lambert also holds the CFA designation.