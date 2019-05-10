The Wall Street Transcript
Joseph P. Lacher

Lacher Jr., Joseph P.

Joseph P. Lacher Jr. has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) since November 2015. He previously served in other senior executive roles in the insurance industry. From November 2009 to July 2011, Mr. Lacher was President of Allstate Protection, a unit of Allstate Corporation, where he led the company’s property and casualty offerings serving more than 17 million American households. Prior to Allstate, Mr. Lacher spent 18 years at The Travelers Companies, Inc., most recently serving as Executive Vice President – Personal Insurance from 2002 to 2009 and additionally as Executive Vice President – Select Accounts from 2006 to 2009.

Interview with the President and CEO: Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)
May 10, 2019

