Jeff Klingelhofer

Jeff Klingelhofer, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Managing Director for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2010, then was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager in 2012. In 2015, Mr. Klingelhofer was made Portfolio Manager and Managing Director. Mr. Klingelhofer earned a B.A. in economics with a minor in business from the University of California at Irvine and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2010. He is also a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg Investment Management, Mr. Klingelhofer spent four years with PIMCO, where he was responsible for monitoring portfolio leverage and risk tolerances. Mr. Klingelhofer also worked as a commercial mortgage-backed securities intern with ratings agency DBRS and interned with the CalPERS alternative assets team.