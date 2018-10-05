Klemp, Walter V.

The Wall Street Transcript
Walter V. Klemp is President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Mr. Klemp has been Moleculin Biotech’s Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO since 2007. Mr. Klemp has 29 years of experience in startup and high growth companies, the past nine of which have been spent developing FDA-approved dermatology therapy devices and topical compounds. Mr. Klemp was also President and CEO of Zeno Corporation from 2004 to 2010, where he successfully developed and marketed a number of dermatology devices and drugs from concept through FDA approval. Previously, Mr. Klemp served as Founder, CEO and Chairman of Drypers Corporation, a publicly traded multinational consumer products company, from 1987 to 2000. At Drypers, Mr. Klemp developed growth strategies, orchestrated mergers and acquisitions, and grew the company from startup to $400 million in annualized sales and to a number-one ranking on the INC 500. Notably, he has overseen nearly $750 million in public and private financings throughout his career.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)
October 05, 2018

